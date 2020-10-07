FINDLAY,
Ronald William (Ron):
On October 4, 2020, surrounded by his family, Ron passed away peacefully in Christchurch; aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Georgena Lucy Josephine Findlay. Much loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Sue; Scott; John; and Jan. Cherished and loved grandad of Jed, Dion, Kate, Tim, and Eve; William, Nicholas, Hamish, and Anna-Lucy; Brittany, Olivia, Chantal, and Jonathan; Holly, Nathan, and Ryan. Loved son of the late Harold and the late Mary Findlay and beloved brother of his late sisters Noeline, Esme, and Patti. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Ron by the staff of Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Findlay family, c/- 7 Otara Street, Christchurch 8053. At Ron's request a private service will be held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2020