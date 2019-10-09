Ronald COUTTS

On Monday, October 7, 2019, peacefully at Radius St Helenas; aged 72 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Shane and Moreen, Helen and Craig, Karne, Alister, and Kimberly, loved granddad of all his grandchildren, loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Ron by all the staff at St Helenas. Messages to the Coutts family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Ron will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, October 11, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on Oct. 9, 2019
