On July 29, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family; in his 85th year. Much loved father and father-in-law of Brian and Sue, Robin (dec), Nadine and Steve, Craig, and daughter-in-law Kelly. Much loved and cherished Grandad of Jenna-lee, Jayden, Tayla, Paige, and Leo. At Ron's request cut flowers only please. Messages to the Cornish family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Bernadettes Catholic Church, 76 Hei Hei Rd, Hei Hei, on Thursday, August 1, at 1.00pm. Recitation of Rosary will be held in the Church on Wednesday, July 31, at 6.30pm.

Published in The Press on July 31, 2019
