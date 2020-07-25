COBURN, Ronald Gordon:

Son of Edna Lynn and Harold Gordon Coburn. Born Greymouth. Died July 20, 2020 at Wairau Hospital after a short illness. Ron was his own person and had a unique sense of humour. His career in the security sector saw him working for Port Marlborough up until he became ill. Ron was a committed union member and loved working with his colleagues at the Port. In earlier years he was a restaurateur, an owner and follower of race horses, and a passionate fisherman. Ron is survived and dearly missed by Betsy, Angela, Jarrod, Johnrobert, Rueben; Olga and Erin. He was a surrogate member of the Woodend Petries; friend to many in Blenheim. Our family wants to thank the kind people of Port Marlborough, the Rail and Maritime Transport Union, and Wairau Hospital for their support and aroha. Special thanks to Shelly Rose and Dave for your help over the toughest times.



