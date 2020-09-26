CAMERON, Ronald Angus:
On Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, unexpectedly. Dearly loved husband of Kathy for 61 years. Treasured and much loved father and father-in-law of Viv Cameron and Pete Woodham, Julie (deceased) and Peter de Burgh-Thomas, Andrea Cameron-Hill and Paul Hill. Loving and loved Cam of Jason and Tania, Kelly and John, and Scott and Laura; Melissa, and Sarah; Oliver, and Lachlan. Cherished Great-Cam of Stevie, and Jake; Tyler, Logan and Hunter; Katelyn, and Alivia; Loved by all his family and extended family.
Engineer extraordinaire
Don't worry Cam will fix it
Messages to the Cameron family, c/o PO Box 9309, Tower Junction, Christchurch 8011. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2020