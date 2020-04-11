BISSET, Ronald Gilbert:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Public Hospital, at the age of 88, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Beloved father of Wayne, father-in-law of Kristine, and grandfather of Andrew, and Ben. Messages for the Bisset family may be sent C/- 19 London Street, Richmond 8013. In keeping with Ron's wishes he will be laid to rest and reunited with his late wife Renee on Tuesday at a Private Burial. A Memorial Service for Ron's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020