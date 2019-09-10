BERRY,
Ronald David (Ron):
On September 7, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved partner of Christine (Chris), dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Lisa and Bryce Coulbeck, Robbie and Kellie, and Ryan and Teresa. Loved and adored Grandad of Tayla, Dani, Stacey, Mitch, Jake, and Zac, and best buddy to Brian. A special thank you to the staff at I.C.U. Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be sent to the Berry family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Ronnie's life will be held in the Kaiapoi Club, 109 Raven Quay, Kaiapoi, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment.
Published in The Press on Sept. 10, 2019