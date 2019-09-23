BELL, Ronald (Ron):
On September 21, 2019, in Christchurch. Loved and loving husband and best friend of Margaret, loved father and father-in-law of Jacqueline and Shaun (Australia), and Christine and Bryan, much loved stepdad of Nicki and Grant, Rhonda and Max (Australia), Peter and Tetyana (Australia) and Roxanne and Gareth, cherished grandad of Shae, Anna, Emily and Sarah; Logan, Dylan, Alysia and Jared, and Cameron, Amber, Jack and Henry. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and maybe made at the service. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch on Wednesday, September 25, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019