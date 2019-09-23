Ronald BELL

  • "Thinking of you Chris Brian and girls. Deepest sympathy for..."
    - Marguerite Mora
  • "Margaret we are thinking of you and your family at this..."
    - Joanne Bykerk
  • "RIP old mate no more 3 knocks on back door , say hi to..."
    - Andrew Bell
  • "Our heartfelt thoughts go out to Ron's extended family at..."
  • "So sorry to hear of your Dads passing Belly, he will be..."
    - Diane & Gerald Conlan
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

BELL, Ronald (Ron):
On September 21, 2019, in Christchurch. Loved and loving husband and best friend of Margaret, loved father and father-in-law of Jacqueline and Shaun (Australia), and Christine and Bryan, much loved stepdad of Nicki and Grant, Rhonda and Max (Australia), Peter and Tetyana (Australia) and Roxanne and Gareth, cherished grandad of Shae, Anna, Emily and Sarah; Logan, Dylan, Alysia and Jared, and Cameron, Amber, Jack and Henry. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and maybe made at the service. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch on Wednesday, September 25, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
