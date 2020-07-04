Ronald ANDREWS

Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
447 Linwood Avenue
Death Notice

ANDREWS,
Ronald James (Ron):

Passed away at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Nora, father to Jason, and Brien Wade, treasured Grandpa to Samantha, and brother to Allan (deceased) and Gaye, and Ian and Jill. Managing Director of Thomas Andrews and Son Ltd (1864-2005). Messages to the Andrews family can be sent to C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, 447 Linwood Avenue, on Wednesday, July 8, at 1.00pm.

