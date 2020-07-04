ANDREWS,
Ronald James (Ron):
Passed away at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Nora, father to Jason, and Brien Wade, treasured Grandpa to Samantha, and brother to Allan (deceased) and Gaye, and Ian and Jill. Managing Director of Thomas Andrews and Son Ltd (1864-2005). Messages to the Andrews family can be sent to C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, 447 Linwood Avenue, on Wednesday, July 8, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020