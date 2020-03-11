ALDERSLEY,
Ronald Arthur (Ron):
21.11.1945 – 09.03.2020
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Lynda for 52 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Janet and Gary Shepherd and Tracy and Troy Landrebe. Loved Farm of Tim and loved Da of Jess, Ben and Anna.
"Your fighting spirit is an inspiration to us all"
Messages to the Aldersley family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in Gary and Janet's residence, 2037 Christchurch – Akaroa Road (3 kms past the old Blue Duck Café), on Saturday, March 14 at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2020