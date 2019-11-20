Rona STACE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rona STACE.
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

STACE, Rona Eileen
(née Henderson):
Passed away in Blenheim on Monday, November 11, 2019. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kelly, loved mother and mother-in-law to Karen, Chris and Sharron, Rodger, Gail and Ahmed; grandma to Jason and Dionne, Nicholas and Alice, Rachael, Nadia and Abraham, and great-grandma to Mackenzie. Messages may be sent to the Stace Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In accordance with Rona's wishes, a private service has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.