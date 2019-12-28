HOWISON,
Rona Elizabeth (nee Whale):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Bishop Selwyn Hospital, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert John (Alby) Howison. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Peter Herman, Linda and Dave Hallas, Alan and Diane Howison, and Paul and Holly Howison (and Anne Howison). Loved Grandma of Steve and Mary, Brett and Laura, Melanie and Phil, Chris and Lei, Angela and Ricky, Lisa and Tom, Michael (deceased), Bree and Dean, Erin, Adam (deceased), Sarah and Edwin, Maryanne and Vaughan, Luke and Jessica, and Phil and Leanne. Loved Great-Grandma of her 16 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Bishop Selwyn Hospital for their loving care of our Mum. Messages to the Howison family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Rona's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020