Rona Pearl (nee Cubitt):

On August 11, 2020, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital; in her 89th year. A much loved and loving wife of Lex, dearly loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay and Adrienne, Robyn and James, Kerry and Donna-Maree. Much loved and devoted Nanny of Melanie, and Andrew, Emma, and Jade; Mark and Sara, Kimberley and Jordan. Loved great-Nanny of Oscar, Theo, Ryder and René.

Will be sadly missed

but now at Peace

Thanks to the staff at Camellia Court Rest Home and AMU Ward 23 Christchurch Hospital, for their care and support. Donations to St John Ambulance Canterbury would be much appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to the Dyet family, c/- PO Box 1101, Christchurch 8443. A celebration of Rona's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, tomorrow, Thursday, at 2.30pm.







