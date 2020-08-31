Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rona BRUNT. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 p.m. St Andrew's Anglican Church Main Road Redcliffs View Map Death Notice



Rona May (nee Hislop):

NZW538. Died at Edith Cavell Lifecare, Christchurch, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, aged 96 years. Treasured wife of Sandy (deceased), for 65 years. She is lovingly remembered by her son Tony, her daughter Jenny (Michael) Pearce, and their children Erin (George) Davie, Alixandra (John) Peterka, and David (Deanna) Pearce, and nine great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks goes to our second family for all of their love and support over the years; Andrew (deceased) and Inez Hunter, Sue and Brent Lewis, Andrea and Stephen Van Boheman, Andrew Hunter and Karen Johnston, and Linda Hunter and James MacKenzie; and also to Penny Mower, one of our dearest friends. Sincere thanks to the staff at Edith Cavell who cared for Rona so well. A memorial service will be held for Rona at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Main Road, Redcliffs, on September 17, at 2.00pm. Due to Covid 19 level 2 restrictions it will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the KidsCan Charity

(https://www.kidscan.org.nz/)

Donations can be made at the service.





BRUNT,Rona May (nee Hislop):NZW538. Died at Edith Cavell Lifecare, Christchurch, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, aged 96 years. Treasured wife of Sandy (deceased), for 65 years. She is lovingly remembered by her son Tony, her daughter Jenny (Michael) Pearce, and their children Erin (George) Davie, Alixandra (John) Peterka, and David (Deanna) Pearce, and nine great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks goes to our second family for all of their love and support over the years; Andrew (deceased) and Inez Hunter, Sue and Brent Lewis, Andrea and Stephen Van Boheman, Andrew Hunter and Karen Johnston, and Linda Hunter and James MacKenzie; and also to Penny Mower, one of our dearest friends. Sincere thanks to the staff at Edith Cavell who cared for Rona so well. A memorial service will be held for Rona at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Main Road, Redcliffs, on September 17, at 2.00pm. Due to Covid 19 level 2 restrictions it will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the KidsCan CharityDonations can be made at the service. Published in The Press from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers