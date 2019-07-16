HARDWICK, Ron:
Passed away at Grey Base Hospital on July 13, 2019, aged 77. Dearly loved husband of Meryn, loved father and mate of Nigel (Sam), loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Maria, Rewa Gregg, and the late Dianne, and Nola, a loved brother-in- law of Lester and Beth McLean, and Ronald (deceased) and Lyn McLean, a loved uncle, cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made at the service or posted to PO Box 508, Greymouth 7840. Messages to PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. A Funeral Service to celebrate Ron's time with us will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel on Wednesday at 1.00pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on July 16, 2019