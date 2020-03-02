Ron BROWN

BROWN, Ron:
On February 29, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by his Whanau. Loved dad of Maria and Fraser, Phillipa and Woody. Loved Poppy of Melissa, Rebecca, Roy, Donald, Bonnie, Seumas, Emmy Jessica, Dallon and loved Great-Poppy of Teone, Georgia, Cullam, Kahu, Angus, Hunter, Ocean, Malcolm, Iris, Mahli, Harlem and Koa. Messages c/- the Brown Family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A funeral service for Ron will be held on the Chatham Islands.

Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2020
