Acknowledgment

COVENTRY, Ronald (Ron):

14.06.1938 - 05.02.2016

COVENTRY, Lois Kathleen:

18.11.1936 - 15.11.2019:

Sandra and Daryl, Heather and Jonathan, Russell and Jan, Robyn and Bruce and families would like to thank their families, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the love and support given to them all after the loss of Dad, then Mum. The flowers, cards, baking and phone calls received after each passing reminded us all how much Dad and Mum meant to so many others. Our heartfelt thanks to Bev and Doug Coventry for your ongoing support of Mum after Dad's passing, to (former) Maidstone Hospital staff for your care of Dad for 3.5 years, to Parkstone Retirement Village staff and residents for being part of Mum's wider family during her 4 years of fun filled time as a resident; and to Canterbury Christian Funeral Services (Beverly Rhodes) for your sensitive and professional handling of arrangements on both occasions Thank you also for your generous donations to the Stroke Foundation when Mum passed. Mum and Dad will always be remembered through the many stories, photos and memories we have all shared. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our gratitude.



