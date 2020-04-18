VILLANUEVA,
Romina de Asa (Ron) (Rona):
Peacefully passed away on April 16, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital after a long struggle with kidney issues. Beloved daughter of Lynda and Romy. The most kindest sister of Rochelle, Rhea, Romeo; and sister-in-law of Stuart, and Amalina. The most fun auntie of Amélie, Adeline, Theodore, Ezra, and Imran. The family would like to thank Christchurch Hospital and Dunedin Hospital Nephrology, Vascular, Plastics, the Kidney Dialysis team and everyone who has offered their love and support throughout her life. Messages to: [email protected] A private cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020