Romilly HAYLOCK

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear that your wee Angel,May she fly free...."
    - Katrina Hunt
  • "So so sorry for your loss of wee Romilly. Sending you much..."
    - Tania Parr
Death Notice

HAYLOCK, Romilly Zillah:
Much adored and long awaited daughter of Melissa and Garth. Loved grand- daughter of Alan and Joy, and Neil and Raewyn Cullen. Loved by her great- grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins and wider whanau. After battling an infection, born sleeping at Wellington Hospital on June 26, 2020. A private blessing and cremation has taken place. Messages to [email protected] or by post. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.sands.org.nz
Your wings were ready,
our beautiful Romilly,
but our hearts were not.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020
