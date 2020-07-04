HAYLOCK, Romilly Zillah:
Much adored and long awaited daughter of Melissa and Garth. Loved grand- daughter of Alan and Joy, and Neil and Raewyn Cullen. Loved by her great- grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins and wider whanau. After battling an infection, born sleeping at Wellington Hospital on June 26, 2020. A private blessing and cremation has taken place. Messages to [email protected] or by post. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.sands.org.nz
Your wings were ready,
our beautiful Romilly,
but our hearts were not.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020