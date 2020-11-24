Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland FRETWELL. View Sign Death Notice



Passed peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday, November 21, 2020, aged 71 years. Most loved husband of Shona. Precious Dad of Ken (Melbourne), and Jennifer, and a loved father-in-law of Penny (Melbourne). Proud Grandad of Keiran, Alannah, and Ewan (all of Melbourne). Brother and brother-in-law of Sandra and Hedley (deceased), and Colin and Marrianne. More than big brother to his beloved Steven. Brother-in-law of Jan and Graham Woods, and Robyn and Dennis Ward. Loved and treasured by his lifelong friends. Roland's family would like to thank Dementia Canterbury for enriching his life as he coped with this disease, and to Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital for their expertise and love shown to Roland by the staff of Hospital 2. Messages for the Family of the late Roland Fretwell may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Private Funeral Service and Cremation for Roland will be held.







