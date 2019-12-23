WILSON, Roger William:
On December 21, 2019, passed away peacefully in Christchurch Hospital, aged 86 years. Loving and devoted husband of Margaret for 64 years, kind and loving father of Richard and Lisa, Simon and Geraldine, loved grandad of Isabella, Grace, and Sean; Georgina, Chloe, and Caitlin, brother of the late Douglas, and brother-in-law of Janice. Special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital, the team and residents of Bupa Parkstone Retirement Village, and Dr Mark Cohen at Ilam Medical Centre for their special care of Roger. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Roger Wilson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Roger's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 23, 2019