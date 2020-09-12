STODDART, Roger Gerald:
On September 6, 2020, passed away peacefully at Ballarat Care Home, Rangiora, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Anne, loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Ruth, Guy and Wendy, Jo, and Rachel and Kurt, adored granddad of David, and Toby; Hayley and James, Hamish and Sarah, and Tim; and Billy, Poppy, and Henry, and great-granddad of Finn. Special thanks to the Ballarat staff for their wonderful care of Roger. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Roger Stoddart, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Roger's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020