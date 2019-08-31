SHEPPARD, Roger Bruce:
On August 29, 2019, suddenly at work, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of the late Felicity (nee Hand). Loved son of June and the late Bruce, loved brother and brother-in-law of Stan and the late Sandra Mortimer, and Julie and Stuart McClelland. Loved brother-in-law and friend of Pru and Malcolm Turnbull, Christabel and Peter Blacklock, Godfrey and Annette, Charlie and Sue, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
"Together again with his beloved Felicity"
Messages to the Sheppard Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The funeral service for Roger will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Monday, September 2, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019