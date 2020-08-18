SEXSTONE, Roger Henry:
On August 14, 2020, passed away peacefully at Windsorcare Rest Home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam, much loved father and father-in-law of Nicola and Shane, Paul and Natasha, and Miranda, loving grandad of Steven, Jessica, and Jemma; Tempany, and Laughlan, loved great-grandad of Bailey, Montahna, Nixon, and Charlotte; and Mayden-Rose. Special thanks to Dr Tim Story at Burwood Health, and all the staff at Windsorcare for their wonderful care of Roger. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Roger Sexstone, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The service for Roger will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Thursday, August 20, at 2.30pm. Alternatively, to watch a livestream of the service go to
lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Roger's obituary.
Published in The Press on Aug. 18, 2020