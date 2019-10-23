RIDLEY-SMITH,
Roger Morton:
24.6.1931 - 21.10.2019
Born in Rangiora. Passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Judith for 60 years. Beloved father of Paul, Sarah, and Rebecca, and their partners Felicity, Tim, and Lee. Grandfather of Emma and Charlie, Grace, Olivia, Chloe, Imogen, Alexandria, Zachary, and Heath. Great-grandfather of Lillian and Francis. The family thanks the staff at MAPU and Ward 7S at WRH for their wonderful care of Roger. Messages may be sent to 'The Ridley-Smith Family' c/- PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington. The funeral will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Box Hill, Khandallah, on Friday, October 25, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 23, 2019