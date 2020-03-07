PHILLIPS, Roger Kendal:
On March 2, 2020, it is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of a much loved father to Geoffrey, Craig and Leanne, Mark and Christine, loved grandad of Laura, Sara, Aleisha, Kendal, Charli, and a loved brother of David, and Peter. Roger will be greatly missed by his loving partner Joyce and her family. Special thanks to the nurses at Ward 17 Christchurch Hospital and Ward C1 Burwood Hospital. Roger enjoyed the camaraderie of the nursing staff and the care shown right up to his passing, it was greatly appreciated by his family. Thanks also to Joyce for the love and care she gave to Roger – his #1! Messages to the Phillips family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020