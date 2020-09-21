LOUIS, Roger Wilfred: BEM
(Reg. No. F78343, Retired Warrant Officer of RNZAF) Passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital, Halswell, on September 17, 2020, in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Nola, loved father and father-in-law of Christopher and Nicole (Australia), Suzanne, and Jillian, dearly loved granddad of Brandon, Mia, and Daniel (Australia). Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding, Dr Danielle Brown, and St John Ambulance. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Roger Louis, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Roger, donations to St John Ambulance Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, September 23, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2020