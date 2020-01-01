HICKLING, Roger Herbert:

We will remember December 26 (Boxing Day), 2019, as the day when Roger left us to continue on his journey, as he died peacefully, aged 83 years, with his children and family by his side at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch. Loving husband to Maureen; Loved Dad of Suki and partner Malik, Darryn and Anita; Gregg and Sonya; loved Grandad to Tahi and Frida; Rachel, Melissa and Emily; Cody, Paige, Kayla, Regan and Kristopher; Ben, Clare and Lauren; and loved brother of Carol. Special thanks to the amazing staff of Nurse Maude hospice and hospital. A private service in celebration of Roger's life was held at Dignity with Sincerity on Monday, December 30, 2019.

Some words to remember,

'Don't be afraid to let them show, your true colours are beautiful, like a rainbow'

(c) (Cindy Lauper, 1986).

Thanks for the memories Dad.



