HARPER, Roger Geoffrey:
RNZAC 817890
21.12.1930 - 21.07.2019
Passed peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Holmwood Rest Home, Rangiora. Loved husband of the late Della, wonderful father to Lynn (deceased), and Warren. Grandfather to Tony, Kevin, and Michael, loved father-in-law to Nisa and Murray. At Roger's request, a private ceremony to celebrate his life was held on Wednesday, July 24. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Holmwood. Messages to the Harper family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from July 25 to July 27, 2019