Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger DUKE. View Sign Death Notice



On July 30, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 80th year. Born in Middlesex, England, September 22, 1940, to Ernest and Ivy Duke, he wasn't one to conform. Shoes were definitely an optional accessory in Dad's world and his guitar was his alternative voice. His world was widened and enriched by Jenny, his much loved friend and companion. She accepted him exactly as he was; sharing many adventures, laughter and quiet times. Always supporting each other. A proud, cherished father to Cathie and Andrew, Teresa and John, and Lisa. As a young man with a love of music he met and married Rosina Therese McBrearty. This brought him into the warm embrace of the McBrearty Clan. So much of Dad's personality is visible in his adored grandchildren Zoe, Jason, and Isabel. Although at times serious and often wise, he definitely had a wicked sense of humour. And will be missed by his brother Jeffery's widow, Megan, and nephews Paul and Vee, Nick and Liz.

"Forever loved and

remembered. We will think of

you as we sit listening to the

birds enjoying the sunshine."

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Roger Duke, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Roger's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Dad asked us to have coffee and cake in lieu of a funeral, so we will be arranging a "Roger's Afternoon Tea" Memorial in late September, details to follow.







DUKE, Roger Godfrey:On July 30, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 80th year. Born in Middlesex, England, September 22, 1940, to Ernest and Ivy Duke, he wasn't one to conform. Shoes were definitely an optional accessory in Dad's world and his guitar was his alternative voice. His world was widened and enriched by Jenny, his much loved friend and companion. She accepted him exactly as he was; sharing many adventures, laughter and quiet times. Always supporting each other. A proud, cherished father to Cathie and Andrew, Teresa and John, and Lisa. As a young man with a love of music he met and married Rosina Therese McBrearty. This brought him into the warm embrace of the McBrearty Clan. So much of Dad's personality is visible in his adored grandchildren Zoe, Jason, and Isabel. Although at times serious and often wise, he definitely had a wicked sense of humour. And will be missed by his brother Jeffery's widow, Megan, and nephews Paul and Vee, Nick and Liz."Forever loved andremembered. We will think ofyou as we sit listening to thebirds enjoying the sunshine."Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Roger Duke, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Roger's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Dad asked us to have coffee and cake in lieu of a funeral, so we will be arranging a "Roger's Afternoon Tea" Memorial in late September, details to follow. Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers