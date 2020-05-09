Roger DARWIN

Peacefully at Charles Fleming Care Centre, Waikanae, on Monday, May 4, 2020. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Alyth for almost 62 years. Dearly loved and respected father and father-in-law of Elizabeth and Paul Crowhurst, Barbara and Paul Knox, and Robert and Celia Darwin. Dear Granddad of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at St. Michael's Anglican Church, Waikanae, at a later date when circumstances allow.
