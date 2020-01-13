BOON, Roger Malcolm:
On January 11, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice after a courageous fight, aged 76 years. Fourth son of the late Keith and Lizzie Boon. Loved and cherished husband of Diane, adored and respected father and father-in-law of Leanne and Harry Chapman, Julia and Roger Nehoff, Sarah and Eden Partridge. Treasured Grandad of Jack, William and Hugh; George and Molly; Chloe and Hunter.
'We hold you close within our hearts and there you shall remain, you walk with us throughout our lives until
we meet again.'
A sincere thank you to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude Hospice, and the Palliative Care team for their loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Roger Boon, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Roger will be held in St David's Co-operating Church, 75 High Street, Leeston, on Thursday, January 16, at 11.00am, interment to follow at Ellesmere Public Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Jan. 13, 2020