Of Alexandra. Passed away suddenly at Earnscleugh on Monday, November 18, 2019, aged 71. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Paddy. Wonderful father of Rebecca, Jeremy, Olivia and Sam. Loved stepfather of Aaron (dec), Janet, Matt (dec) and Tim. Really loved father-in-law of Melissa, Dion and Lucy. Cherished Poppa of his grandchildren and great-grandchild. Much loved brother of Tony and Judy; Marian and Patsy. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at St Aidans Anglican Church, 9 Bantry Street, Alexandra, on Friday, November 22, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Alexandra Cemetery. Messages to 390 Earnscleugh Road, RD1, Alexandra 9391.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019