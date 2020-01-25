ANDERSON, Roger John:

On January 23, 2020, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchuch, aged 59 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Christine for 44 years. Loved and loving Dad of Simon and Katherine, Ryan and Ellie, and dog walker and best mate of Freddie. Dearly loved son of Joy and the late Barry Anderson. Treasured brother of Lesley and Kevin, and Lisa. Loved son-in-law of the late Alf and Molly Lamb, and brother-in-law of Jan and Nigel, Kevin (deceased), Russell (deceased), and their families. Roger was a loved uncle and friend to many.

"Forever blowing bubbles"

Thank you to Dr John Cook, Carol Birch, and the St George's Cancer Centre. Messages to the Anderson Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Roger's life will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 2.00pm.





