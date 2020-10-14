PATTERSON,
Rod (Rodney John):
Peacefully, on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 85 years. Loving and dearly loved husband of Margaret for 62 years. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Mark and Lin (Brisbane). Much loved grandfather of Grace and Ryan.
A message from Mark:
He taught me how to make
and mend, to fish and sail,
to climb a tree.
He showed me how to
wonder and dream, to be
reliable and strong.
But most importantly of all,
how to love.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their love and care of Rod. Messages may be addressed to the Patterson family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A private cremation has been held at Rod's request.
Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2020