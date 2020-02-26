Rodney GORDON

Death Notice

GORDON,
Rodney Philip (Rod):
On February 21, 2020, peacefully, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Patti, and brother of David. Loved father of Christopher, Andrew and Sarah, respected and loved father in-law of Kylie and Paul, and loved uncle to Ben. Treasured Grandad Roddy to Lexi, Meg, William, Paige, Macca and Isla. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Anthony Wilding Hospital who cared for Rod in his final days. Messages may be addressed to The Gordon Family C/- 4 Dennis Lane, Halswell 8025.
"Forever in our hearts and now at peace."
A Private Cremation for Rod has been held.

Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020
