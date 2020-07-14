Rodney FARRANT (1953 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "A great medic and mentor. Thanks Rodders for your past..."
    - Roy Dobson
  • "Our thoughts of Rodney from over the years...from the..."
    - Alison Hewson
  • "A gentle giant taken before his time. Heartfelt condolences..."
    - Karyn Holland
  • "A wonderful man and a great inspiration, he encouraged me..."
  • "You made such an impact on so many lives. You will be..."
    - Sara-Jane Ludemann
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
1:30 p.m.
The Piano Centre
156 Armagh Street
Central City
Death Notice

FARRANT, Rodney Ian:
27.11.1953 - 13.07.2020
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice after a courageous battle, with his loving family at his side. Much loved partner and best friend of Carol Bremner. Much loved father of Frazer and Soraya, and Campbell; Anna, Jessica and Millie and adored Rodney of Natalie and Oliver. Dearly loved son of the late Alfred and Nancy Farrant, loved brother and brother-in-law of Susan and Tony Simpson, Geoffrey and Julie, and Nicola. A loved Uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
"Will be so missed but
never forgotten"
A heartfelt thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude Hospice and Dr. Peter Ganly, Christchurch Hospital, for their amazing care and Support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Order of St John, Christchurch would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Farrant family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Rodney's life will be held in The Piano Centre, 156 Armagh Street, Central City, on Thursday, July 16, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on July 14, 2020
