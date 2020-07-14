Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



27.11.1953 - 13.07.2020

Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice after a courageous battle, with his loving family at his side. Much loved partner and best friend of Carol Bremner. Much loved father of Frazer and Soraya, and Campbell; Anna, Jessica and Millie and adored Rodney of Natalie and Oliver. Dearly loved son of the late Alfred and Nancy Farrant, loved brother and brother-in-law of Susan and Tony Simpson, Geoffrey and Julie, and Nicola. A loved Uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

"Will be so missed but

never forgotten"

A heartfelt thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude Hospice and Dr. Peter Ganly, Christchurch Hospital, for their amazing care and Support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Order of St John, Christchurch would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Farrant family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Rodney's life will be held in The Piano Centre, 156 Armagh Street, Central City, on Thursday, July 16, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.







