ESKER, Rodney Lyle (Rod):
Passed away peacefully at his home in Waimate on Sunday, April 19, 2020; in his 63rd year. Dearly loved only son of Louisa (Lou) and the late Neill Esker. Loved brother of the late Sandra Hamilton. A good mate and special uncle of Fergus Hamilton and loved uncle of Tania, and uncle of Alden, and great-uncle Rod of Scott and Brooke. Grateful thanks to Doctors Langston and Fish and the staff of Oak House, and all the Waimate District Nurses.
He was an inspiration to many and will be sadly missed.
A private burial has been held. Messages to 6 Andrew St, Waimate 7924.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020