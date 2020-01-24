Rodney CURTIS

Guest Book
Service Information
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Saints Church
30 Vanguard Street
Nelson
Death Notice

CURTIS,
Rodney Rutherford (Rod):
Died peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Much loved husband of Noeline and brother of Raywn. Loved dad and father-in-law of Philip and Leesa, Steve and Linda, Glen and Kelly, Leanne and Andrew. A special grandad of Alesha, Michael, Jacob, Jack, Sam, Taylor, Max, Heidi, India, Jose, Willem and Louis. Proud great-grandad of Tilly, Tai, Meika and Reggie. Donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be welcomed. The Funeral will be held at All Saints Church, 30 Vanguard Street, Nelson, on Monday January 27, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 24, 2020
