MILLS, Rodger William:
Passed away on Callaghans Track, Nelson Creek doing what he loved on May 29, 2020, aged 69. Dearly loved husband of Merrilyn, loved and respected dad and father-in-law of Andrew and Emily, Adam and Renee, and Hadley and Neelam, wonderful grandad and 'pops' of Oliver, Rosie, Chloe, Austin, Ariana, and Sofia, loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme and Janice, Eion and Jo-anne, and the late Margaret, loved brother-in-law of Gaye and Richard Pringle, Adrienne and Alan McKnight, and Richard (deceased) and Robyn Berry, a loved uncle, cousin and a friend of many. Messages to 320 Nelson Creek Road, RD1, Dobson 7872. A Funeral Service to celebrate Rodger's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Friday at 1.00pm followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on June 2, 2020