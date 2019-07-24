CURRAGH,

Rodger Colin Gilmour:

On July 20, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara, dearly loved Dad of Cassandra and Shane, Shane, Tania and Dean, Ryan, Roselle and Shane. Loved and treasured Grandad of Jacinta, and Kyle; Casey and Hayley, Gemma and James; Samantha, Natasha, Bradley, Brooke and Dallas; Cody and Jamie, Josh, Marissa and Kalym. A dearly loved great-grandad of his great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Wayne, Denise and Bob Langrish, and the late Bryan, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Curragh Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. Flowers respectfully declined, but in Rodger's memory donations to the Christchurch Kidney Society Ross Bailey Neurology Trust Fund would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rcgcurragh2007 or at the service. A service to celebrate Rodger's life will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Friday, July 26, at 1.30pm.





