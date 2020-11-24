BRADFORD, Rodger:
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on November 22, 2020. Dearly loved husband and friend of Claire. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Gendy and Sam Davis, and much loved Pop of Lucy, and Izzie. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Mid Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to: The Bradford Family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Rodger's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton, on Friday, November 27 at 1.30pm, followed by a private interment.
Published in The Press on Nov. 24, 2020