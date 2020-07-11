BLACKLOCK, Rodger:
23 June 1953 - 7 July 2020
Treasured husband of Susan (Su) and dearly loved Dad of Oliver and Becki, Amelia and Dan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pam, Jim and Julie, Karen and Graeme, Pete and Chris, Andy and Chris, and Leon and Sandra. Loved by his nieces and nephews. Loved friend of many, especially those at the New Brighton Bowling Club. Messages may be addressed to the Blacklock family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the New Brighton Bowling Club would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rblacklock0707 A funeral for Rodger will take place on Friday, July 17, at 1.30pm, at the New Brighton Bowling Club, 21 Mafeking Street, New Brighton. After the service, please stay and share food, drink and memories of Rodger with his family and friends.
R.I.P. Rodger
"Simply the Best"
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020