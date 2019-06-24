YOUNG, Roderick (John):
Passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019, aged 75, in Nelson. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet; especially cherished friend Bim; adored father and father-in-law of Helen and Robert, and Andrew; and treasured Koru of Piata, and Mãhina. John's whãnau wish to acknowledge the care of the staff and residents of Flaxmore Rest Home. The Funeral Service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Tuesday, June 25, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2019