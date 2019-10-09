WAREING,
Roderick Hugh (Rod):
On Monday, October 7, 2019, passed away at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved son of the late Mick and Pat. Loved brother of Wynn, Josie, and the late Richard. Loved cousin of Shona and Roger McElroy. Messages may be addressed to the Wareing family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Roderick's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 9, 2019