MOFFAT,
Roderick George (Rod):
On Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Aged 83 years. Rod passed away on his own terms: happy, healthy and still giving plenty of cheek. Bestest Dad and father-in-law to Johnny and Adele. Poppa to Jack and Archie (both deceased). Loving husband to Eileen (deceased). Loved son of Clarence and Thelma (both deceased); brother of Von, Charles, Hughie and Les (all deceased), and Pauline. Great mate and treasured cobber to many. Messages may be sent to the Moffat Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A service for Rod with a lot of talking bull-o, spinning yarns and stirring people up will be held at the Blenheim Bowling Club, 65A Weld Street, Blenheim, on Friday, March 6, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2020