  • "R I P ROD. John Garrity and all the other Garrity's"
  • "GRAND pilote ! Merci. CONDOLEANCE a sa Famille . ..."
  • "Jackie and family our thoughts are with you Ivor will miss..."
  • "Thankful for Rod and Jacqueline's grace."
  • "To Jackie, Karen, Carl, Russell and other family members;..."
COLEMAN, Roderick
William (Rod): M.N.Z.M.
19.06.1926 - 06.08.2019
Passed peacefully in his sleep whilst in the loving care of all the wonderful nurses and doctors at Whanganui Hospital. Adored soulmate, of 65 years, to Jacqueline (Jackie) Coleman. Loving Father of Karen and Carl. Father-in-law to Russell. Grandad to our precious granddaughter Mia Annie Coleman. Brother to Bob, Audrey and the late Marion. Son of Percy (Cannonball) and Annie Coleman. Loved son-in-law of "Mrs E" (Madge) Etherington.
"Farewell to my local and worldwide friends"
"Wanganui Loyal for 93 years"
In accordance with Rod's wishes a private cremation was held on August 8, 2019.
