MADILL, Rod:
On June 23, 2019, aged 104, at Ross Home, Dunedin. Greatly loved by his family: late wife Joan, Peter and Dianne, Mary and Graham, Jenny and Paul, Kathryn, Bernard and Helen, Alistair, Margie and Debi, and Mike, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his many relatives and friends. Special thanks to Dr Bevan and staff at Ross Home. Private cremation, but please join us for a celebration of Rod's life at Opoho Church, Signal Hill Road, Dunedin, on Tuesday, July 2, at 11.30am. Messages to
[email protected]
or PO Box 2252, Dunedin.
Ph 027 443 4479
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019