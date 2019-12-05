Rochelle JONKER

  • "Rochelle always had a smile and time to chat, she was such..."
    - priscilla martin
  • "To Gayle and Family We are so very sorry to read that you..."
  • "Fly free neice will certainly miss your beautiful smile and..."
    - Donna McFarlane
  • - Christine Keith
  • "Fly free my friend"
    - Donna Gutschlag
Death Notice

JONKER, Rochelle Abby:
With great sorrow, our Rochelle sadly passed away Sunday night, aged 33 years. Super loved daughter of Des and Gayle and their partners Annmarie and Ken. As well as a cherished sister of Jaimie and Daniel and their partners Nathan and Georgia. A special friend of George, also the endless people whose lives she touched. A service to celebrate Rochelle's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Community Church, Cnr Lindisfarne and Miller Streets, Invercargill, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Spina Bifida Association would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 84 Ariki Ave, Otatara 9876
"Kati ngã mihi"

Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2019
